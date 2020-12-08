ADA Leadz Review & Demo: ADA Lead Generation & Audit With ADA Leadz

ADA Leadz Review: https://www.vidsociety.com/ada-leadz – In this video I’ll show you inside the ADA Leadz software by Mario Brown. This software lets you search for websites that are not ADA compliant, lets you manage leads, create reports, contact prospects directly AND create a beautiful website audit.

An extraordinary app that enables you to set-up your own ada agency that focuses on helping businesses avoid massive lawsuits. Create ada website audits and charge for them directly or use them as ‘foot in the door’ strategy to get more leads & clients. This is perfect for agencies, local marketers & online marketers.

Subscribe to my YT channel: https://www.vidsociety.com/sub

Turn your YT channel into a website: https://ytevolution.com

YouTube SEO software: http://getvidely.com

My Free Affiliate Marketing Course: https://wpaffiliatesuite.com/get-free

Join my FB group: https://www.vidsociety.com/fb

Dominate YouTube: http://yiveapps.com

AI Video Creation (Trial + Discount): http://tryvidna.com

Best online spinner: http://spinrw.com (free trial)

Best keyword tool: http://kwatlas.com (45% discount)

ADA Lead Generation & ADA Audit

It allows Agencies, Local Marketers & Online Marketers to generate Leads & help businesses in their local area (and Worldwide) to solve a real and urgent problem.

ADA Compliance NOW APPLIES to ALL business websites and every website online is supposed to be comply with the Website Accessibility Guidelines & ADA. If not, it leaves you open for a massive lawsuit. ADA LEADZ performs a Website Audit for any website online and you can either sell that audit directly or use it as a ‘Foot In The Door Strategy’. The Audit will show EVERYTHING a website is lacking in terms of compliance and you can then use this Audit to convert prospects into clients.

ADA LEADZ finds leads & websites that are non-compliant with ADA guidelines, it allows you to contact Leads directly, it is pre-loaded with done for you ADA Lead Gen emails that you can send directly to the prospect and it also gives you stunning & customizable reports that you can use as PDF or you can print them for your customers & prospects.

ADA LEADZ UPSELLS AND OTO’S

FE ADA LEADZ Commercial License – $47 – $67

– Find Real Time ADA Leads – Globally!

– Find Non-Compliant Business Websites

– Manage Your Leads & Clients Effectively

– Instant Lead Audit Technology

– Real Time Prospect & Clients Dashboard

– Create Beautiful Website Audits & Reports

– Download Print Ready PDF Audits

– Contact Leads Directly With Our App

– Add Your own SMTP if you like

– Schedule Your Contact Emails

– Done For You Email Templates

– Add Your Own Email Templates

– Prospect Categories Included

– Video Tutorials Included

– 100% Cloud Based – Nothing To Download

– App Support Included

– Contact 5000 Leads/Month

– Search 25,000 Leads/Month

OTO 1: ADA LEADZ UNLIMITED – $67 (Get This)

– Unlimited Projects

– Unlimited Audits

– Unlimited Customization

– Remove Our Branding !!!

– Customize Each Audit With YOUR Biz Info

OTO 2: ADA Leadz PRO Version – $67 (For agencies who want to rebrand)

– SEO Audits

– Website Performance Audits

– Website Best Practices Audits

– 50 Reseller Licenses

– Print Ready Reports Of Each Audit

– Remove Our Branding

– Customize Each Audit With YOUR Biz Info

– Done For You Email Templates For Each Audit

OTO 3: ADA Website Auto-Optimization $77

– App To Automatically Improve ADA Compliance On Websites & For Clients

OTO 4: ADA LEADZ White Label – $147 / $397 (Start your own ADA Agency)

Option 1 – 50 Accounts

Option 2 – Unlimited Accounts

– Full White Label Rights + White Label Panel

– Upload Your Logo, Your Brand, Your Custom Domain etc.

– Sell As Your Own Software Solution

– Start Your Own ADA Software Agency

– Keep All Profits

– & Much More

OTO 5: ADA LEADZ Agency Marketing Kit – $77

– Done For You Marketing Material to help Agencies sell ADA Website Audits & ADA Optimization Services

Bonuses ($167 Value): Get over 10 professional videos on creating ads, lead gen and using search ads!

– GEO Targeting Ads Video Series

– Lead Gen Video Series:

– Search Ads Video Series:

Learn more about Mario Brown’s ADA Leadz software.

*************************

Affiliate Disclosure: This video is brought to you by VIDSociety. We highlight products and services you might find interesting. If you buy them, we get a share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. We may receive products free of charge test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended.

7 Rules To Success Through Affiliate Programs

Countless people have quit their JOBS and started making money solely online. There are a great deal of means you can do it on the net. Such as creating your own items, providing a service, licensing products, etc.

How To Promote Affiliate Products On YouTube

Many people who appreciate searching the net are normally visual individuals. They such as a mix of styles for the information that they eat. Including a video aspect resembles adding pictures, just much more efficient. It helps people comprehend the material more than they would certainly if it was just text.

How To Promote Affiliate Products On Social Media

Affiliate marketing is the chance to earn money selling products for credible firms and also websites in exchange for a payment. Leading websites like Amazon.com and also ebay.com supply big selection in regards to high-demand products.

How To Promote Affiliate Products On Your Blog

Affiliate advertising and marketing is the chance to generate income selling products for trustworthy companies as well as web sites in exchange for a commission. Associate advertising and marketing is still a great means to generate income online, yet the regulations have changed in the last few years.

4 Of Affiliate Marketing’s Best Practices – Offering Your Affiliate Product to the World

Just how to prosper as an associate online marketer with or without an internet site. Associate advertising and marketing using article writing, and also various other best techniques for advertising and marketing online.

8 Creative Ways To Promote Affiliate Products

You can advertise an affiliate product extra artistically than you think if you simply assume like your target market and provide what they desire and need. The important point is to check out the developer’s conditions so that you don’t break guidelines. If you’re not exactly sure, talk with the creator. In some cases they have great suggestions also.

Essential Tools For All Affiliate Marketers

If you are seeking to begin a business online, you may have thought about associate advertising and marketing. Currently associate marketing is just one of the ideal ways to get going in an on the internet business. Notification, I deliberately didn’t say easiest. The factor is affiliate advertising and marketing is not always very easy in the feeling that you can not place up an internet site, rest back and not do anything else. Affiliate advertising calls for a whole lot of work as it is in starting any type of organization. On-line business is no different. If you agree to place in some effort, some cash and stay with it – you will become successful. Just how successful will be up to you?

Biggest Mistake When Starting An Online Business!

Affiliate marketing is a terrific means to begin an online organization. Lots of successful online company owner have actually made use of affiliate advertising to launch their on the internet businesses. After accomplishing a certain degree of success, they specialize in their rate of interests as well as begin various other businesses. I know of affiliate marketing experts who have achieved high incomes; however, despite the fact that it may be a terrific way to begin this must not be thought it is very easy. Affiliate advertising and marketing is difficult, although you can find advisors that will certainly aid and direct you so you can protect against making the blunders, which in itself will certainly increase your knowing contour. Nonetheless, there is still going to be a learning contour as well as a great deal of job.

Internet Marketing Techniques That Get You Noticed!

This short article presents the visitor to 5 various methods that can be made use of to advertise an affiliate marketing deal. It clarifies why the strategies are valuable and also why a web online marketer must execute them.

IM Checklist Review – Over 371 Marketing Checklists

If you lack knowledge on how to begin making cash with internet marketing and also get confused regarding the various platforms available you may appreciate having a checklist. They are developed to make your marketing much easier and also much more profitable.

https://incomeguild.com/ada-leadz-review-demo-ada-lead-generation-audit-with-ada-leadz/