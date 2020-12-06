Affiliate Marketing Obuka #1 Uvod

Hello everyone here John from the Wealthy Affiliate and today I want to explain to you the whole process of making money to help you understand what is most important in this type of commerce since numerous beings do not understand how it acts most of you probably think this is too complicated but in fact “its not” It’s very simple and doesn’t do much time to start your business online I will touch on a couple of topics in this video and explain the whole process of making money online of course, I will not be able to cover all the ways in this video since there are too many ways and means to make money but I will tell you the essence, the simplest practice a website is the foundation of your success the best way to illustrate the earning process for you is this diagram you look I will explain to you how that process drives The first thing I want to point out to you is that an internet site is the most important thing for online earnings these days without a website you have no foundation for you success and you have no chance to make money nows an example, if you dont have a foundation for a house, it doesnt even make sense to start building it the website will be that foundation.With us you will be able to host up to 50 different websites so you don’t have to worry about that As for making a website, you will use our curriculum with which it is extremely easy, but I will tell you about it in the next instruction. it is only important to remember that the website is your foundation, the core of everything on it you can sell other people’s concoctions, your own makes, to blame for advertisings you can do anything as long as you have your own website in the following points exercises we will help you choose your target group and organize your own website in that target group The process of making money let we are currently go through the process from the beginning to slowly become acquainted with the matter we have your audience here, your online gathering is huge, there are over three billion people on the internet and you can attract anyone from anywhere in the world to your place the internet is full of opportunities, imagine if you are able to manage to earn a single dinar from each person on the internet that would be huge coin if you have ever flow a store locally you lived in a city with say 20,000 inhabitants it was your gathering you have over 3 billion people on the internet, do you already recognize the huge potential of affiliate commerce we will teach you various procedures with which you will captivate beings to your website but slowly, all in good time to return to the essence you have an audience, they search for something on google, they find your website, they go to it, they buy a make, and you get the money now I will give you two examples abruptly ukucacu ways to avoid scams online it represents in English how to avoid scam hundreds of thousands of people category it online every day because they are afraid of scams see this first website that popped up, it’s my website so if someone clicks into google how to avoid scam, it will refer them to my website there you will get a lot of information about online victimizes there is also information on how to make money online and everything else on this page I promote Wealthy Affiliate as well as Jaaxy and many other products that bring me money this is my target group, you can choose whatever target group you demand be it golf clubs, hound practice or anything else all that matters is that you are interested in it and that you enjoy the job so to repeat the process, it get like this: someone searches for something on google, is applicable to my website, let’s say read this text and click on the link in that textbook here is an example of what it looks like if they click on this relate, it will take them to the description of the product I am promoting If they buy that concoction, I get some coin even if they are that product is not mine I get the money because I drew person there there are millions of different produces that you can advertise it may seem like too much to you now, but let’s just say on amazon you can find millions of items and resell them if youve ever been to amazon youve seen them have a huge number of different concoctions so gives say you can promote a blender, a book, a camera, an ice cream machine literally anything and you can make money from any product I hope you already notice how great this opportunity is and how literally anything can bring you earning now we reiterate the process one more time to remember it forever this is the most common string your public is looking for something on google and locate your place there are more ways to find you but we will learn that later they participate some produce you are promoting on your website say from the amazon click on it, buy it and you automatically get 10% of the product toll it’s one lane to make money online and that will be your start and you will learn it in your first few tracks of course there are still numerous roads but for a start we will stick to this most dreamy one I hope this video has helped you at least a little with understanding affiliate market earnings basically, to get started you time need new ideas of what you are going to promote and you need an internet site in the next few tasks, we will help you create your first website and thus create a foundation for your future success as experience goes on you will earn more and more and it is very likely that this will be the only job in your life when it develops a bit

