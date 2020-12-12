Affiliate Marketing Website Build – Month 3… Problems Stack Up In The Messy Middle!

hey miles here miles Becker calm this video is month three of my affiliate marketing website structure case study where I’m updating every month the progress and process in thriving a website an affiliate market website from zero to three thousand dollars per month with a target timeframe of being in one year some three months in at this station and that planneds the first quarter is done and my approach for enterprises and my approach to everything online is certainly attack ready purpose it’s all about coming into gesture is all about taking action starting is the most difficult part and so many people stand stuck in research mode and they’ll really research forever they won’t take any action and of course they’re never going to make any money so I merely drew the initiation and bought a site to get things croaking and now at month three we are just stuck in the aim phase so we are just aim aim aim we’re gonna learn in this video some of the contents challenges I’ve been dealing with some of the HR challenges I’ve been dealing with you’re gonna get the specific data some data insights from within the analytics and the search console about how I’m starting to do picked up on the search engines and then ultimately how much I’ve spent on the area and how much I’ve earned on the site so first at this time right the aim aim aim phase we’re still dealing with the resentment from a inadequate decision on my part to buy twelve posts from one content team now I’ve squandered this first content squad for other types of content programmes and it operated this affiliate site is a different type of content review content is simply different so I bought a quantity of twelve announces from them months ago and they came out appalling they did not work they they missed the boat so the large-scale key is when you’re testing new squads and when you’re testing brand-new service providers start with small projects even if you’ve exploited those “providers ” for other types of exercises and this is a new task for a current service provider that you’ve been using for a while be sure to start with a small amount of content or a small job at first because what’s happening is my main editor is actually “ve had to” revision each and every one of these so it’s doubling my cost on this first quantity of content and it’s over doubling the amount of time to get these things live so that’s a mistake that I’ve learned at this point I think next time I do a site like this I’ll be able to condense the first three months down into 1 month because I kind of get an idea of what the mistakes I made and this is why the fire ready intent coming pieces is I didn’t know how to build this or do this from where I was three months ago right I is well known hindsight looking back located off the error that I’ve hit I now have a really clear understanding of a better practice to do it I didn’t learn the better way before I started I learned the better way by trying the best and affording it my best and looking back and thinking oh man if I would have said and done then that and then that and then that we probably would already be a lot farther along than we are this is how we actually learn privilege you don’t learn lessons from trends you learn lessons from doing so that’s really the the first key last month we were able to publish two blog uprights per week for two consecutive weeks now this is a big momentum shift for us that we’re we’re getting that consistent publishing machine croaking our goal for this next month is three posts per week each and every week for this next month that’s a noble-minded destination since we’ve only done two posts per week twice we have 15 uprights on the website total so now I’m at week 12 will give or make right with 15 berths that’s a little bit over an average of one announce per week on average if you’re doing this all yourself you should easily be able to mimic that approach you probably could do two posts per week my goal is to build systems and teammates that’ll allow me to publish five uprights per week and possibly construct out two or three sites like this so I’m looking at it from a little different attitude I’m looking at it from the perspective of an investor who’s willing to invest money on teammates and methods but if you’re building your first site your first affiliate place on your own just know stay in the excavations hinder putting out the content we had some HR editions some challenges with some teammates I had brought on an individual who has a lot of domain knowledge in the opening of the niche of this website and he was doing our reviews for us he wasn’t writing the reviews but he was going through and choosing all of the different commodities because he knew these products and he was able to compare which ones were most effective and which ones was the best budget option which one was the second best third best etc he disappeared right he’s busy he had a couple rackets this was an extra side thing and he only has not kept up the tempo at this object so where he get again building another system around how do we get the ax tool refreshes because this is the value I or you as an affiliate offering your gathering is really taking the time to actually do a quality review it’s not good enough to just go choose five random things and say cool now they are there should be actually some supportive information and insight for your gathering representative because that’s what they crave right your income is a byproduct of helping other people get what they want so our goal is not just to publish scrutinizes on anything we really do want to know what’s good and what’s not we want to help steer our audience in the right direction so that’s another challenge right and you probably have noticed me as someone who’s leveraging my coin and my income for my other businesses to build this right this is an investment for me there’s all kinds of HR challenges left and right if you’re doing all of the succeed yourself you bypass that 100% and that’s what my spouse and I did in the beginning that’s what I did with this channel in this brand right all of the use was to be undertaken by me and my spouse on her area as well in the early days and it’s actually easier in many impressions because you can just do the work it’s not a scalable but you are able to do the run so now let’s go into some data at this object in Google Analytics we are showing our first pilgrims coming in from the search engines and they’re coming in from three separate search engines so Google is driving traffic Bing is driving traffic and DuckDuckGo is driving traffic if you don’t know about DuckDuckGo it’s a privacy located browser on your phone and it’s a privacy located search engine that doesn’t track everything you do like all the scary other ones so we’re seeing that we’re getting congestion which is great so then I vanished and ogled in search console and we’re emphatically verifying spikes in our impress now impressions predate sounds right so when you’re seeing intuitions from Google search console this means that Google is indexing your area and it’s starting really to expose you as relevant search results so in the last week week over week the intuitions are up 46% on Google which is awesome in the last month month over month our notions are up 59% on Google and sounds are up on Google a hundred percent monthovermonth now the numbers are small right momentum is slow to build but the superpower of deepening is real and I have a video on the superpower of deepening if you haven’t seen it “youre watching” it I’ll have the link popup above my manager on a card the link will be in the description because it truly helps you understand that as your compounding ripens as your content germinates as your notions stretching your cliques stretch and you retain supplementing brand-new material that’s really how you build a website or even a cash flow that can reach particularly very high levels it’s not one large-scale thing it’s a lot of little things that all add up and deepened on each other so that’s the itinerary that we’re on and then another data point that’s very exciting is I’m seeing my first sounds to Amazon so we haven’t seen note purchase hitherto so I’ve do$ 0 with this site at this item I’m gonna tell ya how much I’ve spent on it this month in total but we’re find the clicks over to Amazon haven’t reached 100% clinks yet or 100 sounds yet which means that you know one in a hundred buys that’s a one percent conversion rate I’d expect somewhere around there as an ongoing conversion rate so I’m not earning the income yet but all of these signals these little data points are proving that the simulate is working and I actually really need to compound my efforts to get more exposure for more keyword mottoes relating to my public members and I do that through more content at this item in this month I’ve already obtained another 8 poles from the second team I’m gonna purchase another 4 from them and I’m hopeful we’re gonna acquire a second run of 8 this month which conveys in the fourth month that I’m talking about now this is my plan kind of moving forward my goal is to get 20 brand-new affixes written which would be an average of about 5 per week if we can get that all done that’s what I’m saying I’m hopeful that we reach the 3 per week crisscros and I’m buying enough content to get to hopefully 25 per week holding us some wiggle area if anything get amis in there so what are the cost actually before the cost and I’ll get into them and again I have this month and the total I just wanted to share a conversation that I have with my project overseer on this again I’m not the point person on this my wife and my prime website is is my numberone priority this canal and my inner circle membership here is my other number one priority and then this this kind of case study is something that literally I’m completely outsourcing and I was talking to my projection manager and he’s like serviceman this it’s just boring at this pitch it’s it’s rju to keep going at this place so we’re three months in the honeymoon phase is over right there’s a moment when you get started that you’re filled with excitement you’re like yeah I’m gonna do this and burn it up but son month three that excitement is entirely turn and the numbers are tiny right the challenges that we’re facing on what teammates and who do we hire to do the reviews and all those HR challenges and getting material back that’s terrible asking them to rewrite it “theyre saying” no they told us no we won’t rewrite it that’s just what you get so then having to hire an editor to work on a second one and to feel behind the clod and like we don’t have enough time we don’t have enough content going out it’s like it’s not just like there’s a pile of manure here that we need a spade it’s like an entire elevation of excrement that we need to shovel and it’s it’s feeling dishearten right because the struggles feel heavier than the success do at this point in time and he was honest with me my project overseers like buster like if I was on my own on this and I wasn’t earning you know hourly like he is to actually retain this on track he’s like this is the moment when I would give up and this is probably the moment when I would rush to something else and go to some other shiny object or start watching other webinars speculating there’s an easier mode but there’s not an easier practice the path to create a successful business online is filled with challenges you need to have a really big yyou need have a huge reason why you’re doing this and my Y is strong publicly to show you that it’s possible publicly to detail these parts of the process right these feeling challenges no one’s selling you a trend on how to make money online or how to do this or that online selling you a thousand two thousand dollar trend from the webinar no one’s gonna tell you the real talk that you just got that this stuff is tough it will propagandize you and make you think man why am I doing this well you really need to have a big why that’s going to get you to continue my hats over the fencing with this 12 month case study so I can’t stop right I’m dedicated and I’m shake and reeling on this so um you know you gotta build the willingness and the capability to persevere in the face of challenges and as an entrepreneur that’s what we do we seek out difficulties to go solve them okay so with an affiliate area the problem is my audience members want to get a thing they don’t know which one and they don’t have is necessary to do all that research so my crew and I are spending all of our time money energy and resources to do all of that thorough investigate to create the absolute best upright be demonstrating here are the best ones here’s the ultimate best here’s the smuggler up here’s the best budget option here are some other ones for you to consider and they can read our posts make a feel the trust and make it be like wow I’m so glad I spotted this pole that did all that research for me I’m just gonna click and buy and that’s what I pay my income is when they click and buy on the other side but for us to be able to build this out to a real machine that’s gonna come thousands of visits per month tens of thousands of visits per month you know sell hundreds and hundreds if not thousands of individual commodities each every month it is an fantastically long and challenging path so with that said just if you’re on the route yourself if you’re feeling low-spirited if you’re feeling like man this is boring it’s very arduous it’s the same work over and over it’s keyword research it’s material it’s keywords it’s content layout keyword content layout it’s just it’s not merriment and provoking it’s not hammocks and maitais there’s no fancy supercars going on behind us but this is the truth of entrepreneurship right it’s dirty we’re in the chaotic centre right now it’s very chaotic it’s kind of tumultuous but we’re again we’re focusing on building arrangements so we’re not just put forward by the content we’re building arrangements that are likely should be able to be leveraged to build an entire portfolio of websites which is my ultimate goal as a investor who knows a lot about this macrocosm of digital market so costs overhead this month um correcting the bad content we’re still doing that and “weve had” more to do so this is not the first fasten bad material expense four hundred and eighty nine dollars last month experiment from a research guy he did show up he got a few announces done but not nearly as many as we had hoped or craved a hundred and sixtyeight dollars from health researchers seven hundred fifty dollars for my job administrator who is just keeping it all on track and moving the keywords between the contents squads and the editors and the organization designers and doublechecking all of everything right so he was seven hundred fifty bucks eighty dollars in the month to lay out our blog uprights all of the different blog posts and then we bought four new blog berth which is five hundred and ninety eight dollars total outlay in month three was two thousand and eighty five dollars my total overall outlay at this spot including buying the site and the activity that we’ve done to this point is seven thousand six hundred and eleven dollars my fund I didn’t mention that in the beginning I’m comfortable spend fifty thousand dollars to build this out over the course of the year with the aim of coming a three thousand dollar per month cash flow positive cash flow for that $50,000 speculation I’ve done real estate investing and those amounts are far superior plus there’s the the asset is liquid right I could sell it for 30 X the monthly cash flow on average of six months um the another thing that I’m gonna my goal to step up and start next month is backlink house it’s time so I’m probably just gonna go buy some backlinks I’m gonna buy some lily-white hat backlinks if you’ve seen my other material about it I’ve exploited the team reach creator they’re out of the UK Steven Brownlee is his name so if you reach out to them if you want backlinks constructed reach out to them tell him I’ll said what’s up I sent you I’m not an affiliate I’m just I really like their service it’s expensive its twenty five hundred dollars for 10 relations I don’t know if I’m gonna jump on that my squad we’ve been trying to ramp up getting my crew skilled in construct backlinks with the same methodology which drive our expenses down but my projection director is so busy getting the hitches out of the content side of things it might be worth it for me really to go spend more upfront now than I would getting it done by my team to kick the ball into motion because that’s the one thing we can do to build more the authorities concerned our site to really help our site get to that moment where Google is gonna rank all of our announces better liberty so I build a great post that is a lead magnet or a connection magnet post and then we do outreach and we get other people to link back to that connect magnet upright we get all of the domain Authority placed our path to that one specific page we use some internal connect to essentially move that domain authority that page government around it increases the the page expert of our whole locate the domain authority of our whole place and theoretically all of our different affixes grade better so I’m probably gonna wait till mid month to launch that I’m I want to have you know 20 25 poles on the site before turning that on but that’s where I’m at and if that doesn’t happen this month it’s absolutely gonna happen next month still time dialing in this content machine and that’s that’s the key to it also that’s my revise for you I’m I’m pleasant and confident where we’re at right now I’ve built my spouse and I constructed our first business from scratch we began a $95 and 40 cent hosting and orbit box and we built it with 100% brute force content we’ve induced millions of dollars with that site at this point in time it’s been running for ten years then on this path through YouTube which is also a search engine right I expended three years house merely a ton of content now on the YouTube platform and that has got me a hundred and ten thousand readers I’ve taken 200 of those videos turning in a blog berth I came fifty thousand calls per month to my website but none of “thats happened” soon right it was multiple years going that exiting and that’s generate like 30 thousand dollars a month from this brand so I know this path is proven and I know this is gonna work so I’m confident enough to keep paying my virtual my teammate not my virtual helper my programme manager and to keep him on track moving forward he’s happy to have consistent income while building this out and I do appreciate his franknes that this was this was a trying time in the time it’s now boring is now repetitive it’s now feeling like a ton of work it feels like we’re getting this much result for that much work welcome to the world of being an entrepreneur this is what it actually is this is the messy middle this is the part the sham gurus don’t tell you about because they can’t sell you the two thousand dollar mystery plan when you know it’s just a lot of work and you actually don’t need their structure you time need to do the work for a few years straight cool percentage is as you do it once or twice you can look back and you get better at it so my partner and I made four or 5 year to get to that $10,000 month mark the miles away to label did it in under eighteen months right so so I’ve been able to to accelerate the process of stretching gatherings originating email directories of driving affiliate marketings etc etc so you get better at it the more days you do it over and I guarantee my next affiliate site that’s a pure affiliate place will be even faster than this one not because I’m going through a fancy course that teaches me how but because I’m doing the work and I’m observing what I’m doing and what fiat what worked what didn’t I’m adapting on the fly so when I move do it again I will know the fastest footpath for me and my team to get the result that we want so I truly spur you to get started if you haven’t already I thank you very much for your time you have questions about this area you are in a position to me in the comments thumbs up like agree do what you do I relish any sort of engagement here on the path feel free to share this if you want but I’ll keep these coming on keep these coming out they come out around the 8th or so each month is when they come out and I’ll have a correlated blog post associated in the specific characteristics if you miss more info you can go to the blog post in the specific characteristics and allinall I thank you very much for season and I are waiting to connecting with you entire next video so meet again be well Cheers

