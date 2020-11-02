Clickvio Review & Demo: Using Clickvio For Better Inboxing

Clickvio Review: https://www.vidsociety.com/clickvio In this video, I’ll show you how Clickvio works to create mobile first, and interactive emails for your autoresponder. Clickvio is a product by Neil Napier and is a great addition to any email marketer for improving their inboxing rates. Clickvio is based on the new form of email formatting – MJML. It was created by MailJet and then offered to the community as an open-source platform.

Clickvio is the new way of doing email marketing, without switching out your current autoresponder. Clickvio presents the modern-day email builder, the kind that gives higher inboxing. Which brings higher open, more clicks and more sales. Fully tested, fully vetted and it has already been used in 100+ live email marketing campaigns. In this video, you’ll get a full Clickvio review and demo. You’ll also learn about all the Clickvio upsells, OTO’s, bonuses and more.

KEY FEATURES:

✅ 100 DFY emails – get access to 100 top emails that have collectively resolved in over $100k in sales.

✅ 10 DFY templates – 10 ready-to-go email marketing templates built in the modern email format.

✅ Built-in retargeting and preview text option to advertise to email openers on Facebook, Google, and YouTube.

✅ BONUS: 2 months free of Mailvio 25k plan (25,000 contacts, unlimited emails) – typically sold at $134

✅ BONUS: 6-Figure Emails – Training session to help generate 6-figure per month in sales using the power of emails – just like we do.

– FE1 – Clickvio Personal: $27 one-time

– FE2 – Clickvio Commercial: $37 one-time (use ‘clickvio’ for $10 off)

– OTO1 – Clickvio DFY Unlimited: $97 one-time (Highly recommended)

Included unlimited campaigns, 2,000 DFY emails in 10 niches, 100 additional templates, additional elements for emails.

– OTO2 – Spyvio Agency: $197+ one-time

Create and resell sub-accounts. Create 100, 1,000 or unlimited sub-accounts.

– OTO3 – Clickvio + Spyvio Business: $57 one-time

Includes a DFY professional site with pre-done graphic and content, easy process to collect money via Paypal, DFY Client Contracts, NDA contracts, and cold emails.

– OTO4 – Meetvio All Inclusive

Includes Live webinars, Hybrid webinars, Evergreen webinars, Video meetings, Unlimited Attendees, Unlimited Webinars/Autowebinars, 5 Presenters, Screen Sharing, Webinar Recording

– OTO5 – Funnelvio Unlimited

Unlimited sites, funnels, pages, traffic and the smart academy.

Affiliate Disclosure: This video is brought to you by VIDSociety. We highlight products and services you might find interesting. If you buy them, we get a share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. We may receive products free of charge test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended.

