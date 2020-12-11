Content Gorilla Review 2.0: Convert YouTube Audio To Text With Content Gorilla 2

Content Gorilla 2.0 Review: https://www.vidsociety.com/content-gorilla-review/ – In this video, I’ll give you a full demo and tutorial of using the new Content Gorilla 2.0 tool for turning YouTube videos into WordPress posts using there transcriptions.

How great would it be to extract the audio from a YouTube video and turn it into a WordPress post? That’s exactly what Content Gorilla lets you do. Afterwards, you can further edit the content by adding images, editing the text, adding titles and much more. Finally, you can syndicate it to your social sites and even auto-post it to your WordPress website!

Neil Napier’s Content Gorilla is an amazing web-based tool for creating high quality content for your website by turning YouTube videos audio into text.

Learn more about this new version of Content Gorilla 2 how to use Content Gorilla, how much does Content Gorilla cost and even find out about the Content Gorilla upsells, OTO’s and the Content Gorilla pricing. Check out my website to pick up extra Content Gorilla bonuses. Use this tool to convert youtube audio to text.

Did you enjoy this Content Gorilla review? The new Content Gorilla 2.0 version offers many more features than the previous. Let me know what you think about this amazing tool that converts YouTube transcripts to text.

Affiliate Disclosure: This video is brought to you by VIDSociety. We highlight products and services you might find interesting. If you buy them, we get a share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. We may receive products free of charge test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended.

