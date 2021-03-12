DFY Suite 2 Review

DFY Suite 2.0 REVIEW

Automated Backlink Building and Video Embedding Syndication App For Ranking in Google and Building Authority For Your Websites and Videos!

https://youtu.be/9Em0Q4RtJRw

Live on April 10th at 11 am EST – 3 Day Launch ONLY!



The earlier you buy, the more save, pricing details below!

what is dfy suite 2.0?

This new 2.0 version of the DFY Suite has been enhanced with many new features as you’ll find on below.

The purpose of this amazing online tool is to easily allow you to submit your websites or videos to high quality authority sites with minimal effort to get backlinks and embeds for boosting your rankings in search engines.

You don’t need any sites or accounts of your own

You don’t need proxies

You don’t need captchas

No indexing tools

No software to install or learn

You don’t even need to have your own content

This is the ultimate tool for both beginner and experienced marketers to get their content for themselves or their clients ranked as it comes with agency rights on the front-end offer!

what will dfy suite 2.0 rank?

Why spend hours a week manually writing and submitting your content to sites or paying someone a huge fee for backlinks and embeds when you can do it all yourself in just a couple minutes with minimal effort.

With DFY Suite you’ll be able to:

rank your videos on page 1

rank your niche sites on page 1

rank your e-commerce sites on page 1

rank your Amazon listings

rank your CLIENT’s sites

rank ANY URL you’d like to get traffic for

DFY Suite 2.0 Pricing & Coupons

6-hour Early-Bird at $33 then FAST rising dimesale for the next 30 hours.

Then on the 11th at midnight price goes up by $10

Use coupon code to get a $5 discount “dfy5off”

On April 12th at midnight price goes up by $10 again.

Coupon code to get a $7 discount “dfy7off”

Final day of the 13th

ALL Bonuses expire

ALL Coupons expire

Price goes to $67 at midnight

In the new and updated DFY Suite 2.0 they more than doubled the number of sites in their network you can use to syndicate your content on. But not just double the sites, they also doubled the authority.

Doubled The Sites, Doubled The Authority

They added many new sites that have high domain and page authority to ensure that you’re getting quality syndication. This all pretty much means you now have double the ranking power in version 2.0 with the new DFY Suite 2.0 network.

Not only did they double the size of their network, they also doubled the type of platforms they syndicate your content on. In 1.0 it started with social bookmarks and wiki sites, which are some of the most powerful type of syndications you can do to rank your content. However, in the new version 2.0 they added blogging and web 2.0 syndication into the network!

Having a well balanced syndication profile is extremely powerful for ranking your content and they are taking care of this for you to supercharge the speed in which your rankings get to page 1!

Automated Video Embeds

We all know that syndicating your videos is only part of the battle. Ensuring that you can get quality video embeds is the secret sauce that all the top video marketers deploy to really get some fast rankings.

The more quality video embeds you can get, the better! However, embedding your videos across different sites can be a very time consuming process. The new DFY Suite 2.0 does it all for you. All you have to do is input your video url and the system takes it from there!

Network Authority Chart & Breakdown

Does DFY Suite 2.0 actually offer quality syndication? That is a big concern of many users as it should be. Many people that do DFY syndication/backlinking are just building you junk links with no authority.

With the new version 2.0, you get a full breakdown of the entire linking network’s authority so you always know the amount of firepower you have at your fingertips. You’ll be able to see how much domain authority the sites have, how much page authority and exactly the tld’s that are used in the system as well. Plus, this is always kept to date anytime new sites are added to the network.

Totally Revamped Content Generation System

When it comes to ranking your content on page 1, the two most important things that help you get there is quality syndication and quality content! And since they also handle the content that you use in your syndication, they wanted to ensure that they use the best quality content. They revamped the content generation system to ensure you get the best content so all your campaigns have maximum ranking power with every campaign you submit.

Plus a ton of other “behind-the-scenes” tweaks made to the system to ensure that they have the best, the fastest and the most effective done-for-you syndication system on the planet.

These are the “little” improvements like upgrading their overall server for maximum speed of your submissions, improving the campaign processing system to ensure it completes your campaigns on time, a much improved campaign reporting and downloading system in case your providing reports to your clients, and much much more.

DFY Suite 2.0 Upsells and OTO’s

As usual, all upsells are optional. With this specific upsell funnel, these can drastically enhance the overall performance of your campaigns.

DFY Suite OTO 1: Lock-In Credits on Monthly Basis ($1 Trial then $47/Month)

I highly recommend this upsells if you plan on using DFY Suite to rank a lot of your sites, videos or for your clients. It gives you the ability to lock-in the credits on a monthly basis at the discounted price being offered during launch. If you wait till later, credits will be a lot more expensive. After a month of using DFY Suite 2.0, you’ll regret it if you don’t get this now and have to pay the higher prices for credits.

DFY Suite OTO 2: DFY Indexer Platform ($97)

This is another highly recommended upsell to supercharge your campaigns by unlocking the DFY Indexer system. This built in proprietary link indexer option submits all your links to get indexed in search engines so your submissions have much more impact. Every SEO marketer knows the power of getting links indexed. The more of your syndication that Google is able to be aware of, the stronger your campaigns will be.

DFY Suite OTO 3: Special Offer for MyVideoSpy ($67)

MyVideoSpy is a powerful platform that allows you to uncover untapped niches, analyze your competitors, accurately gauge how much traffic you can get from your target niches, and much!

DFY Suite OTO 4: Access to Video Chief ($37)

Video Chief is a membership site of over 1200 done-for-you videos you can use right away to start securing page 1 video rankings. With this upsell, we cover ALL the bases! Syndication, niche research and video creation.

DFY Suite 2.0 Bonuses

Looking to get some bonuses for purchasing DFY Suite 2.0? If you buy through this page, you’ll get access to the bonuses below.

My title generator:

Replace the main keyword with the keyword you want to rank and instantly get over 100 titles in spintax format you can use in your campaigns!

You will get access to 2 of my advanced SEO training videos:

1. Understanding how backlinking works

2. My secret source for the best social signals for ranking.

Second, you’re going to get these bonuses in your membership area..



https://www.vidsociety.com/dfy-suite-2-review/