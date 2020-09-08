GrabVid Review

GrabVid is the latest product by Neil Napier that allows you to translate, add captions and snatch royalty-free content from YouTube for fast video creation.

Some of the important features include:

How Does GrabVid Work?

Step #1: Upload or Import Any Video

Simply upload your own video or search & choose any YouTube video in any niche you want from inside your dashboard. Apply filters just like you do in YouTubee & find royalty-free videos. Now GrabVid gets into action mode and transcribes the video for you.

Step #2: Revamp and Modernize

Mix, Mash, Combine And Edit Your Video To Your Heart’s Content.

Remove Existing Audio From Videos. Add New Audio From The Built-In Library

Add Images, Gifs, Graphics

Resize The Video For Specific Social Media Platform

Cut Videos And Audio. Trim Videos And Audio

Once Done. Hit ‘Render’

Your Video Now Moves To The ‘My Videos’ Section

Share or Sell

Share Your New Video In Just 1-Click To Facebook, Twitter & Linkedin Or Simply Download The Video To Sell To Your Clients For Top Dollar

GrabVid Features

Accepts Both Videos & YouTube Videos – Select a video from your computer or put in any YouTube video.

– Select a video from your computer or put in any YouTube video. Automatic Transcribing – GrabVid transcribes your uploaded or chosen video in minutes (you can modify this and change anything you want).

– GrabVid transcribes your uploaded or chosen video in minutes (you can modify this and change anything you want). Automatic Translation – Convert the transcript into any available language, in a matter of seconds (again, you have total control and can change anything).

– Convert the transcript into any available language, in a matter of seconds (again, you have total control and can change anything). Overlay Subtitles – Turn your translated text into subtitles. Modify colors, background to create a high-impact visual.

– Turn your translated text into subtitles. Modify colors, background to create a high-impact visual. Auto-Caption Creation – GrabVid automatically extracts the audio from your videos, transcribes them and converts them into auto-captions using Artificial Intelligence.

– GrabVid automatically extracts the audio from your videos, transcribes them and converts them into auto-captions using Artificial Intelligence. Auto-Caption Placement – Convert your video into different language audio.

– Convert your video into different language audio. Rich Customization Of Each Video – Add text, change font size and color, add background images and videos, customize anything and everything with point-n-click simplicity.

– Add text, change font size and color, add background images and videos, customize anything and everything with point-n-click simplicity. Your Own Video And Image Stock Library – Get access to thousands of dollars worth of premium stock images and stock videos to use in your videos.

– Get access to thousands of dollars worth of premium stock images and stock videos to use in your videos. DFY Templates To Choose From – Just pick-n-use any of the pre-loaded DFY templates already created in the hottest local and online niches.

– Just pick-n-use any of the pre-loaded DFY templates already created in the hottest local and online niches. 1-Click Upload To Facebook, Twitter And LinkedIn – Easily share your videos with the world and instantly go viral.

– Easily share your videos with the world and instantly go viral. Create Square Videos For Facebook – While exporting your final video, choose to convert the video into a 1:1 square video for your Facebook.

– While exporting your final video, choose to convert the video into a 1:1 square video for your Facebook. Multilingual Voiceover (In Male & Female Voices) – Save thousands of dollars and countless hours chasing expensive voice-over artists (You even control the tone and pitch of the voice-over).

– Save thousands of dollars and countless hours chasing expensive voice-over artists (You even control the tone and pitch of the voice-over). Attention-Grabbing Animations That Bring Your Videos To Life – Add emotion, energy and excitement with smart animated features you can add to your videos with just a drag and a drop.

– Add emotion, energy and excitement with smart animated features you can add to your videos with just a drag and a drop. Beautiful Blends – With a whole artist’s pallet of blending effects, you’ll be able to add cinematic-style effects in just a few clicks.

– With a whole artist’s pallet of blending effects, you’ll be able to add cinematic-style effects in just a few clicks. Fabulous Fades – Fades add an extra level of professionalism to your videos. You can also fade your audio seamlessly in and out too. Make your videos look and sound fantastic.

– Fades add an extra level of professionalism to your videos. You can also fade your audio seamlessly in and out too. Make your videos look and sound fantastic. Opacity – Control the opacity of your videos to create stunning effects, make your text, personalized elements and animations pop.

– Control the opacity of your videos to create stunning effects, make your text, personalized elements and animations pop. Cloud Based – GrabVid is a 100% cloud-based application. There’s nothing to download or install or configure.

– GrabVid is a 100% cloud-based application. There’s nothing to download or install or configure. 100% White-hat And Approved Software – GrabVid has 100% white-hat video translation and auto-caption creation features and in no way violates any TOS, making sure your accounts are fully safe.

GrabVid Pricing and Upsells

Early Bird Pricing During Launch:

FE1 – GrabVid Personal: $37 one-time

FE2 – GrabVid Commercial: $47 one-time

OTO1 – GrabVid Unlimited Template Club: $97 one-time

OTO2 – GrabVid Unlimited: $67 one-time

OTO3 – GrabVid Agency: $97 for 100 sub-accounts or $197 for 500 sub-accounts

GrabVid Bonuses

