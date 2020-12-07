How I Make $10,000/Month In Passive Income with Affiliate Marketing (GaryVee Response Video)

all right so today I’m gonna talk about the buzzword or bustle quotation that is passive income now talked about passive income multiple times on this direct but there is a very famous entrepreneur that chat Zack most of you have heard about Gary Vee who has well shall we say strong minds on this whole passive income thing I have a question about passive income and okay you know what kind of tends do you find for person or persons interesting in that I don’t want to be stuck in place ninetofive when “youre telling” passive income do you signify some what do you mean I make not having to work all day long I want to be on a beach in Mexico instead of being on an office in Sweden and cold November are you being serious right now yes yes I’m belief the quickest way to not be on a coast in Mexico is to think the passive income exists yeah as someone who has originated variou videos on construct passive income torrents we clearly don’t agree on this I’ve had parties ask me what do I “ve been thinking about” Gary’s opinions on passive income and so that’s what this video is a response to Gary Vee so look here’s the thing apparently I disagree with them because I is a well-known fact that passive income exist and the reason why I know it exists is because I has generated it and so in this video I’m gonna demo you how I did it and we’ll see if by the end of the video you agreed to accept me or if you agree with Gary Vee now I’ll acknowledge I’ve surely become more careful about what type of income I now label as passive anything involving employees or virtual aides to run for me I’ll either states that it requires them or I’ll call it semi passive income whether that can be counted as passive is more arguable but this income I earned last-place month that you were seeing here this was all automated no faculty be adopted in order to me I would argue that this is not debatable it is passive and all that money was through affiliate marketing income that I represented through this YouTube and that was a big reason that I made this canal in the first place I wanted to diversify my income roots and have a source of fund that didn’t rely on ecommerce I missed a source of absolutely passive income and you know earlier this year when I had my emergency appendix surgery in Canada where my work abilities exactly plummeted I abruptly felt exceedingly defended and delighted to see that I met that decision so what is affiliate marketing and what moves it just so passive well to explain that let’s take one product that I promoted last-place month in that produce is places a site that furnishes mock up portraits for printondemand products in the last 30 daytimes I spawned over $800 in affiliate commissionings with it doing no task residence that is very simple what it does is it lets you take a piece of artwork like this and then it lets you place it onto a huge range of different product mockups that they have available on the website all you have to do is upload the artwork to the website and in place it will digitally settle it onto the model lifestyle mockup you can then download this characterization and use it to advertise your printondemand tshirt that you created and are selling on this youtube channel we typically focus on ecommerce business examples such as printondemand and one of our printondemand donors is a millionaire michael che and as he said in one of our videos a big reason why he belief he made over a hundred thousand dollars selling this printondemand tshirt was because he had this awesome lifestyle mockup illustrate for it to use in his Facebook ad campaigns and so yes clearly I recall situate it is a marvelous work because of that I signed up to the place at affiliate platform when you create an affiliate account with them inside your history dashboard you’ll be given what’s called an affiliate relate well in my video a couple of months ago where I learnt how to be established a publication on demand business on ebay I recommended beings use place it and so what I did was I situate this affiliate link in my video description using a redirect to make it look nicer of course when someone clicks on that link they’ll get taken to place it when they do check out the URL it looks pretty funny doesn’t it this data added to the URL is a tracking code this year our lines of parties click on my tie-in and then go buy a subscription to it and someone does do that neighbourhood it will honor me and I will get a commission on that sale as a thanks for coming and so that’s what affiliate commerce is it’s with you’re promoting a produce or services online squandering an affiliate URL that’s tracked to you and you get a commission on that sale if someone acquires that because of your recommendation now there are two reasons why I think that this eight hundred plus dollars I earned from place that weighs as passive income the first conclude is this the unique thing to affiliate commerce compared to say ecommerce business representations is that when someone clicks on my affiliate relate and acquisitions a residence at due they aren’t my client I don’t have to send the customer the produce target it does I don’t have to answer their brace emails residence it does and that’s because they aren’t my customer they are playsets now I will declare not having the customer be your purchaser differently has some hindrances in terms of how much fund you can do from them on the other hand I don’t like what Gary says the quickest way to not be on a coast in Mexico is to think the passive income exists I genuinely did earn some of this fund while I was on vacation now admittedly it wasn’t on a sunny sea in Mexico but instead a assortment of it was earned on a recent vacation to the still heated and pleasant Tokyo in Japan the second reason why I consider that money to be passive is because I procreated an automated system to refer potential customers to it I have implemented organic YouTube traffic you see here’s the thing about this YouTube video that are contributing to represent mounted now that I’ve created it and kept it up on YouTube well since YouTube’s algorithm likes it in ascending at traffic I literally have to do nothing to it anymore case in point here is another product that I’ve made affiliate Commission’s from in the last month I’ll be dropship my customers here how celltable likely recognize it mostly it’s a payment ecommerce plugin to utter setting up drop ship ecommerce accumulates with WordPress and WooCommerce fast and easy well korean’s video I sign into my early dropship a amply history and I counted up the Commission’s I’d earned in the past 30 daylights and what I discovered was that I had obligated over $1,500 and commissions and so hardlight earn those fees well amaze bombshell it was with YouTube I’ll be dropship is genuinely a great plugin and so it’s very popular thus a lot of people want a high quality stepbystep video tutorial to follow along with and you know I’ve made I’ve made this new updated one that I liberated this year and this tutorial I procreated last year let’s take a look at how many beings are finding it if we can we click on the analytics we can go over to my YouTube analytics dashboard and if we thoughts on over to the reach section inside of it we will see that surprise surprise the biggest way that this video is getting spectators is through parties exploiting YouTube’s pursuing saloon sought for keywords related to my video such as the phrase alley dropship or alley dropship tutorial and when they do a sought for that do any of these videos look familiar to you here’s the thing I determined that video and I positioned it up and I haven’t stroked it ever since then parties help find it what shirt follow along with it and in the process bought a extend dropship through my affiliate relation developing in passive money and commissions and actually those aren’t the only Commission’s that I meet through those videos because to complete the tutorial you will need to purchase we’re post and in the video I recommend one of my favorite we’re post scaffolds for fledglings SiteGround in the last month or again 30 eras I have induced hundreds of dollars with them so truly these two videos bring in over two thousand dollars a month and passive revenues and would you believe but that’s not the only video tutorial succession that I have on my youtube direct I have another one that coaches people how to set up an online store employing a completely different platform that many of my subscribers will recognize Shopify out of the this is unashamedly my own personal favorite and check this out in the last month there were again 30 epoches I have compiled over 10 thousand dollars from Shopify commissionings alone yep simply one single make my tutorial videos make onlookers through step by step how to set up a collect consuming it and again if we come and check out the analytics for my most recent 2019 tutorial you’ll be able to see that the primary road that beings find this video is again through youtube exploration its from parties coming to the youtube search bar and typing in keywords be attributed to it and boom know my video I obliged that video six months left I applied it up on YouTube and I have not touched it since then it’s just sitting there get free traffic and bringing in thousands of dollars each month wholly handsoff and so let me ask you a question when Gary says the quickest way to not be on a sea in Mexico is to think the passive income exists do you agree with them or have I persuasion you that passive income cleared on the internet isn’t just some fairy tale so while I may have disagreed with Gary with what he told us to that kid in the public there was another video that he secreted later that clarified a lot of his views and a lot of that I actually agree with please make sure that your passive income has practicality to it because all the people that have tried to create systems and automate their cash there’s been a very small percentage of people that have been able to lay on the sea while they accumulate fund on the Internet a lot of that trash is fully ludicrous and I promise you the ones in the 1% of passive income spent a boatload of hard work and hard time to get to that evergreen place up in the sky and janar somebody who deserves over eighteen thousand dollars a few months with passive income I obviously disagree with this idea that it’s mostly ludicrous but I do agree with Gary that a lot of beings have silly sentiments about passive income you see in my video earlier this year where I announced out Gary on his opinions on passive income this very astute viewer timed something out Gary doesn’t disagree that passive income exists no and Steve what he knows frustrating people who are looking for a mystical coin vending machine a system where although have to do is press a few buttons and boom they will have passive coin pouring out of their laptops but that’s not how passive income offices I think that there’s an enormous big misunderstanding that there are almost zero people that have pulled off substate success without putting in real duration and struggle that one perceived like me who have achieved it we achieved it through a boatload of wreak that video that generates in many hundreds of dollars in fees from represent create yeah that required a lot of time to create my tutorial videos that bring in over two thousand dollars a few months from Alli dropship and SiteGround yeah they required even more time and guess what those Shopify tutorial videos bringing in over ten thousand dollars a month even more time let alone the time that has gone into learning those programmes to the extent that I’m now able to teach others so be reminded that while the end result we may have created is passive the pathway to creating it is not and for perhaps Gary and I millions of dollars in passive income on the internet smoking weed in Jamaica while it exactly saves coming in is just not as real as you think partner might agree more than I was originally concluded thanks for watching this video now while I obviously think that I’m probably a much bigger expert in affiliate market then most people it isn’t my biggest area of the expect AIDS but I’ve got some good friends who have built milliondollar organizations with really affiliate market and they are going to be hosting a webinar showing us how they do it so if you’re someone who was willing to actually put in the work to create a passive income business then you can join us and you will find a link to how to register for it in the video description below

https://incomeguild.com/how-i-make-10000-month-in-passive-income-with-affiliate-marketing-garyvee-response-video/