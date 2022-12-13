LEADS GORILLA REVIEW

This product goes live

July 15th @ 10am

What Is Leads Gorilla?

Leads Gorilla is a breakthrough technology that finds, lands, & sells your agency services to local business clients for you.

Integrated with first-to-market proprietary local lead finding technology for 2020, now anyone can run a real agency business up & help struggling businesses regroup after the crisis.

Chances are you’ve bought software to help service agency clients that are struggling due to the lockdown. However, you can’t run an agency business without advanced software that can land these clients for you in the first place.

That’s where LeadsGorilla comes in. This groundbreaking technology finds hundreds of leads from multiple platforms, shows you the quality scores of each lead with a secret algorithm, generates customized reports that are print-on-demand-ready, lands them with built-in email marketing technology, and far more!

How Does Leads Gorilla Work?

Step 1. Find & Analyze Leads from FB & Google My Business

Search FB groups, pages, & Google for thousands of local leads & see a detailed analysis of them only LeadGorilla can provide.

This includes a proprietary LeadsScores that tells you how easy it is to land & make money from that lead, plus if they have claimed their GMB or FB listing yet.

Step 2. Generate Beautiful Print-On-Demand Optimization Lead Magnets

Leads Gorilla identifies lots of key issues with their Facebook or GMB listing & turns it into a custom report/lead magnet automatically for you to send.

Step 3. Land the Client w/ Email Marketing Technology & DFY Swipes

Have the app reach out to qualified leads & land them w/ built-in email marketing tech. Use our proven DFY swipes in tons of local niches.

Leads Gorilla Features

Get Clients from FB & Google – Find thousands of leads from FB groups, FB pages, & Google My Business.

– Find thousands of leads from FB groups, FB pages, & Google My Business. View Advanced-Data About Each Lead – See crucial data about each lead no other lead finder can show.

– See crucial data about each lead no other lead finder can show. LeadsScore Secret Algorithm Technology – See how easy the lead will be to land & how profitable they will be with our ‘prequalification’ lead score.

– See how easy the lead will be to land & how profitable they will be with our ‘prequalification’ lead score. Sort By Claimed/Unclaimed Pages & More – Sort leads instantly using many filter options including if their Google My Business listing is claimed or unclaimed (for you to claim & sell to them).

– Sort leads instantly using many filter options including if their Google My Business listing is claimed or unclaimed (for you to claim & sell to them). Generate FB & Google Marketing Lead Reports – automatically generate a customized print-on-demand, detailed report that shows how the business can improve their marketing.

– automatically generate a customized print-on-demand, detailed report that shows how the business can improve their marketing. Organize Campaigns & Manage Leads – perfectly organize each lead into campaigns & updated them throughout the onboarding process.

– perfectly organize each lead into campaigns & updated them throughout the onboarding process. Email Marketing Technology w/ Proven Swipes – reach out to qualified leads & land them w/ built-in email marketing tech. Includes proven DFY swipes in tons of local niches.

How Is Leads Gorilla Better?

LeadsScore Secret Algorithm Technology – See how easy the lead will be to land & how profitable they will be with our ‘prequalification’ lead score.

All-in-One Features – First to have lead finding from Google & FB, 4 different types of PDF report generation, and email marketing w/ DFY proven swipes all in the front-end offer (like a DFY lead gen agency).

Email Marketing Shortcode Technology – auto populates emails based on specific client data for hyper customized emails (better results).

View More Advanced-Data About Each Lead – See crucial data about each lead no other lead finder can show including how optimized their FB or GMB page is, if they are optimizing for video marketing, & more.

Sort Leads Instantly by 10 Different Options – including if their GMB page is claimed or unclaimed.

DFY Proven Templates – these are integrated into the app and available for many different local business agency niches.

Generate FB & Google Marketing Lead Reports – with more data than before (lead reports are print-on-demand ready now as well)

How Much Does Leads Gorilla Cost?

Here’s a complete break-down of the Leads Gorilla pricing with upsells and OTO’s.

Leads Gorilla Advanced – $37.00 (Recommended)

The ultimate local lead generation tool. You will get all of the following:

Find Facebook Leads

Find Google Leads

Generate Facebook Reports

Generate Google My Business Reports

Download Print Ready PDF Facebook Reports

Download Print Ready PDF GMB Reports

Video Training

Manage Leads/Campaigns Module

LeadsScore Secret Algorithm

Additional “Small Local Reports”: Mobile Friendly, Social Report, Video Report, Facebook Pixel, Adwords Pixel

Contact Module

Custom Placeholders Email Integration

30+ Email Templates Integrated

24/7 Support

Find Claimed or Unclaimed Leads

Contact 3000 Leads / Month

Search 50,000 Leads / Month

Leads Gorilla Starter – $27.00

A lighter version of Leads Gorilla advanced with less features available.

OTO1: Leads Gorilla Premium Quarterly – $49/quarter or $39/monthly (Recommended)

In this premium upgraded version of LeadsGorilla you will get the following…

Search Unlimited Leads

Generate Unlimited Reports

Contact Unlimited Leads

Generate SEO Reports Module

Download Print Ready SEO PDF Reports

Customized Branding for Reports

Edit / Customize All PDF Reports

Integrated PRO Email Templates

Local Tools Module

SEO Tools Module

PRO Video Training

Private Facebook Group

Additional PRO “Small Reports” Local Schema, Contact Report, Yelp Report, Google Tag, SSL Certificate, Open Graph, WordPress Or Not Report.

Unreleased Academy Training (Local Genius Training) (Local & GMB, SEO, WordPress Module)

LeadsGorilla Premium Quarterly-Lite – $29/quarter or $19/month

A lighter version with less features of LeadsGorilla Premium

OTO2: Citation Gorilla – $37.00 (Recommended only if you want to work with citations, there is a lot of money in this with local businesses.)

A citation analyzer and PDF reporting software. Help clients get more citations, improve reputation, and local SEO listings and show reports to them.

LeadsGorilla Citations Finder Module

Generate Citations PDF Reports

Customize/Brand Citations PDF

Export CSV with Citations

Contact Leads With Citations Reports

Free Resources & Tools List

Citations Services Outsourcing Cheatsheet

Generate Citation Reports for Individual/External URLs

Export Missing Citations List

OTO3: LeadsGorilla Agency Advanced – $67.00 (Optional)

In the Agency version of Leads Gorilla you will get the following allowing you to get your own local agency set up fast with everything DFY:

Manage Clients Module

LeadsGorilla WordPress Agency

Standalone One Click Install LOCAL SEO AGENCY

No Technical Skills

Easy to install and modify

Local Bundle Pack

Local Logo Pack

DFY FB Ads

DFY Swipes

DFY Teleswipes

DFY Legal Contract

DFY Google Banners

LeadsGorilla Agency Starter – $47.00

A lighter version of the agency offer with less features.

OTO 4: Leads Gorilla Reseller Silver – 100 Licenses – $97.00

OTO 4: Leads Gorilla Reseller Platinum- 1000 Licenses – $197.00

You can get the opportunity to sell Leads Gorilla for yourself and pocket 100% of any sale you make. You will get training videos on how to actually sell it, ability to give access out, and they take care of the support. Plus, tons of graphics and video to use, too.

Are There Any Bonuses?

Yep, in fact, quite a few 🙂 The vendor is offering a big list of bonuses you can view here plus I have a few I’m throwing in too if you buy Leads Gorilla from this page.

($67 Value) Lead Gen Video Series: 4 HD videos on generating leads for your business. ($67 Value) Search Ads Video Series: 4 HD videos on using Google Adwords for driving traffic. ($67 Value) Geo Targeting Video Series: 4 HD videos on geo targeting your customers.



Thanks for checking out this Leads Gorilla review and I hope it helped you in deciding if it’s for you.

