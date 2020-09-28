Ministry Of Freedom REVIEW

What Is Ministry Of Freedom?

Ministry of Freedom is a step-by-step course by Jono Armstrong that covers everything online marketers need to be successful. Whether you’re a complete beginner or advanced, you’ll learn:

How to do launch jacking with YouTube.

How to build a list using paid traffic.

How to create your own product.

How to set up your own launch.

How to use YouTube Ads for endless paid traffic.

The Facebook group has over 1k people and has 16 “Units” of lessons and opportunities for you to be part of other activities to earn income such as the product launch rotators. This alone is getting many of the members free income from affiliate product sales.

Does Ministry of Freedom Work?

I’ve been affiliate marketing since 2001. I started created my own products and selling on Clickbank in 2010. The problem was, I had left out so much because there was no training like this. I had done everything from experience.

The best part about Ministry of Freedom is that it starts from the very beginning showing you the tools you need and goes all the way to creating your own products and driving traffic organically or through paid ads. All the gaps are filled in with a total of 100+ videos and that doesn’t include all the extra webinars included in the Facebook group!

The training is extensive but you shouldn’t have any questions afterwards and you won’t need to buy anymore courses.. this one has it all. Just put aside some time and do as the videos show.

I’m already very experienced with launch jacking and have been doing it for years and still learned some new tricks that will come in handy, but was really impressed with the amount of detail the videos covered so even a complete newbie would be able to take off fast.

I’ve been using the YouTube Ad strategies in the course for promoting his course and already getting really good results with an average of 40% interaction rate and an avg cost that varies between .03 – 07. My email list is building fast for sure!

Yes, it works. Launch jacking, email marketing, product creation.. it all works and this course is the one to get you to learn it all in one place and with a group of others.





Ministry Of Freedom Lessons

There are over 100 videos in this course and it’s spread out over a period of 9 weeks. So as you progress, the new lessons will become available.

Let’s look at some of the topics covered..

Week 1: Mindset, Commitment & Success

Mindset, Commitment & Success Week 2: Tools and Applications

Tools and Applications Week 3-4: Launch Jacking

Launch Jacking Week 5: Advanced Launch Jacking

Advanced Launch Jacking Week 6: Soft Launching

Soft Launching Week 7: Email Marketing

Email Marketing Week 8: Product Launching

Product Launching Week 9: Paid Traffic

There are video sections outside of this that consists of:

Course Introduction

Organic Module

List Building With Paid Traffic

Software Research & Outsourcing

Video Ads Archive

Who Needs Ministry Of Freedom?

Ministry of Freedom is not for everyone. It’s an expensive course that will take time to go through and implement everything required. But if you do everything that’s taught, you WILL MAKE GOOD MONEY.

The problem is that most people are afraid to invest their time and money and they don’t want to take time to learn.. they just want everything right now.

As you’ve probably already learned from buying other courses.. that doesn’t work. You MUST put in the time if you want to reap the rewards.

Ministry of Freedom is an amazing course that will teach you want you need to know to be successful online as an affiliate marketing and/or a product owner but you have to convince yourself that you can do it. And the best part is that you get to do it with a group of others just like you within the Facebook group who have the same questions as you.

Invest in yourself and invest in growing a profitable business.

Are There Any Other Expenses?

As with any legitimate business, you will have other expenses. This is no different. Here’s what you can expect:

If you want to promote Ministry of Freedom or any other high ticket course using Facebook ads, you will need a webinar platform to host your evergreen and recurring product webinars which will also build your list at the same time. Most of these will cost you around $40 -$50/month and are charged annually.

If you want to run YouTube ads (or any ads), you need money set aside for it. Don’t expect to spend $20 and make $100 everyday. It won’t happen.

Learn more at: https://www.vidsociety.com/ministry-of-freedom-review/