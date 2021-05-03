Vidios Review

AI Powered Video Hosting, Player and Marketing Platform

In this Vidios review, I’ll be going over the features, benefits, pricing, upsells and OTO’s. You can also watch a Vidios demo video above showing you how it works as I demo it using one of my own videos.

What Is Vidios?

Vidios allows you to host, play, sell and market videos intelligently and fast. The Vidios platform has played over 60 million + minutes of videos for customers and now it’s been turned into a robust marketing video platform.

With Vidios, you can create custom video players, insert advertisements, create memberships for online courses, accept payments from many 3rd party sources as well as autoresponder integration.

What Sets Vidios Apart From Others

You’ve probably heard of video hosting platforms like Vimeo, right? They are EXPENSIVE! I know because I’ve been using them for years. With Vidios, there are no monthly or yearly payments. It’s one time and there are no limitations to use for yourself or even clients. When you compare Vimeo with Vidios, they may look similar, but the price difference is astronomical.

Benefits and drawbacks of vidios

First, let’s look at the features you get with Vidios.

Host & Play Videos (Any Video – Sales, Demo, Courses, Training on Any Page- WordPress, Shopify, Html or Built with Any Page Builder) Beautifully.

(Any Video – Sales, Demo, Courses, Training on Any Page- WordPress, Shopify, Html or Built with Any Page Builder) Beautifully. Guaranteed Faster Than Vimeo – Custom-Built Video Processing & Hybrid CDN System for Lightning-FAST Speed.

– Custom-Built Video Processing & Hybrid CDN System for Lightning-FAST Speed. Intelligent Video Analytics to Understand Your Viewers Behaviour.

to Understand Your Viewers Behaviour. AI Enabled Video Ads for Your Offers to Get Max Engagement, Sales, And Profits.

for Your Offers to Get Max Engagement, Sales, And Profits. Have 100% Control on Your Traffic – Zero Leakage With 3rd Party Ads.

– Zero Leakage With 3rd Party Ads. Create Branded Video Player, Playlist, And Channels.

Video Player, Playlist, And Channels. Create & Sell Video Courses with Inbuilt Membership Builder.

with Inbuilt Membership Builder. Accept Payments Through PayPal & Stripe with Zero Fees

Through PayPal & Stripe with Zero Fees Smart-Checkout Links – Directly Receive Payments from Social Media, Emails and On Any Page.

– Directly Receive Payments from Social Media, Emails and On Any Page. Selling on ClickBank, JVZoo & WarriorPlus? Seamless Integration to Deliver Products on Automation.

Seamless Integration to Deliver Products on Automation. Seamless Integrations with 50+ Autoresponders, Webinars & CRM Platforms.

with 50+ Autoresponders, Webinars & CRM Platforms. 128-Bit SSL Encryption for Maximum Security Of Your Data & Video Files.

One of the drawbacks I don’t like about Vidios is that it’s part of a much bigger project called Dotcompal. Overall, this is a all-in-one marketing system that is loaded with all kinds of features so it can be a bit confusing when you start to navigate your way through the website to find the part of the product you purchased.

If you can handle that, you’ll be very impressed with the product.

Vidios example

In this example, I set up a video in my Vidios account to use as my salespage video for my new WP theme. You have lots of options for customizing your video player, adding video details, advertisements, and much more. Here’s a screeshot showing some of your options.





You can use Vidios for your VSL, sales videos, review videos and more. You can embed them on your website and set what options you want for the player. This image shows shows the video player options that make it great for adjusting depending on how you want to use your video.





This is a screenshot of the stats page showing my results. You can easily view how many unique visits the page had with your video, how many times it was played and even the engagement rate.





Vidios Pricing and upsells

Important: The price of this product will go up to $147 for personal and $197 for Agency on Wednesday, May the 19th. Buy it during launch week for a massive discount!

If you can snatch a copy of Vidios during the first 3 hours of launch, you’ll be able to get it for $42.95 for a personal license or $47.95 for an agency license. You’ll need to use coupon code: videarly11 on the Agency version to get the discount.

Coupon codes for launch week

Using Vidios For Your Business

More and more business owners are turning to the internet to grow their business. One of the best ways is through video marketing. It’s now easier than ever when using a product like Vidios. Videos which promote your company positively are able to reach clients around the world. The tips that are below are going to help you get started.

Your campaign will be more successful if you make more videos. This encourages viewers to keep checking your channel for new content. This also broadens your exposure by introducing new topics to those who might be interested in what you have to say.

Video marketing gives you a way to be more personal with your customers. You should ask customers to send you their questions about your products or on topics related to your industry and answer the best questions in a short weekly video. You should try giving away some freebees to customers that ask questions.

When you are making your video, do not get wrapped up in how much you need to spend on your video. Having a good looking video with no good information is worthless. Even major computer manufacturers have found success in using simple videos made by individual employees.

Working together with a team can generate great content for video marketing. This can be coworkers, friends, family or even a club or organization. Be sure that proper credit is given to the creative team involved, allowing them their 15 minutes of fame.

Try to center your videos around a single topic and stay focused. Trying to wing it may make it more difficult to stay on course with your content. Create a video outline, and stick to it. Being focused is going to help you have video marketing success.

Your content must be intriguing. When you create a video for a business it’s important to give out great information that is useful. Popular video hosting sites such as YouTube can expose you to many potential customers, but there is no way to attract them with boring videos. Folks like engaging content that contains solid information. The more interesting, the more viewers.

If you have a lot of colleagues or employees, recruit them for help when you are trying to market with video. The ideal person is someone personable and good in front of the camera. Don’t shy away from using more than on person, if doing so will be to your benefit.

Every video you produce should encourage viewers to take some concrete action. This “call to action” will get viewers involved in your campaign. If the goal of your video is to get people to subscribe to your newsletter, place a link to a newsletter subscription page in the description of your video and mention your newsletter in the video. In order for this powerful approach to work, you must make the process simple and transparent for the viewers.

Comments will have to be moderated on YouTube videos. Some viewers base their opinions on what others have said regarding a video, and harsh, nasty commentary can be devastating to your goals. Disabling the comments is always an option if moderation is not available.

Put your video on the website you run using Vidios, as well as posting it on video sharing sites. That way, they can easily see the rest of your products without too much trouble. Don’t concern yourself with lost views as the Google count includes views from any source.

Your reach is worldwide with video marketing. You don’t just have to market locally anymore. Internet videos can be viewed by people all over the world.

