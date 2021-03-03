VIDJACK Review

add interactive elements to youtube and vimeo videos

Sign up now for the webinar! Product launches on March 5th @ 11am



Buy Now Or Learn More



Table of Contents

What Is VidJack?

A regular video has an average bounce rate of 5-7 seconds, leading YouTube and other platforms to rank them lower, which in turn leads to poor view rate, zero or no leads, and zero or no sales.

But there’s a strategy smart marketers and the big brands have been using to consistently crush their video marketing campaigns. It’s called “Interactive Video Marketing!”

With VidJack, you can add interactive elements to your YouTube and Vimeo videos for call to actions. This opens up a whole new world of opportunities to increase leads, conversions, and sales!

VidJack Features

Add Interactive Elements

Add CTAs, Email Gates, Share Gates, Reviews, Gamification, Ecom Widgets, etc on any Youtube or Vimeo Video.

Build Your Email List (Email Gate)

Build a massive email list by leveraging the latest in-video optin form technology! When a user is watching a video, the video will be paused at the moment you choose, and the opt-in will appear. Once the opt-in is either filled in or closed down, the user can continue watching the video.

In-Video Call To Action

Boost sales by adding “Clickable” buttons, callouts, text, images, links inside any youtube or vimeo video.

In-Video Gamification & Rewards

Have users unlock coupons, discounts, freebies etc… from right inside your video when they complete pre-defined actions. For example: Watch This Video For 2 Mins To Unlock A ‘Free Ebook’

Sell Your Products With The Inbuilt Ecommerce Engine

Showcase your products, sell and get paid right inside any youtube or vimeo video in minutes.

Connect your paypal and stripe to receive payments right inside the video.

Hello <Name> Personalization

Boost your engagement, leads and sales with personalization right inside any video using personalized text. E.g Click Here <Name>

Countdown Timers

Increase the urgency to buy using countdown timers right inside your video!

Go Viral (Share Gate)

Inbuilt viral engine – allows your visitors to share your video and bring you more visitors who will also share and bring more – like a chain reaction.

Quiz & Surveys

10X your engagement by adding multiple-choice quizzes and polls inside any youtube or vimeo video.

Video In Video

Next-Gen “Video in Video”: Maximize conversions by embedding videos inside your videos.

Boost Your Sales With Reviews

Embed customer testimonials & reviews to boost credibility, trust and sales. Activate this on your videos and watch social proof boost your conversion rate.

Player Customization & Control

Add/remove each element on the player. Change the player colour to fix with your website brand

Video Skin & Themes

Choose an eye popping video skins for your videos.

Sticky Videos

Make your videos sticky and float on page scroll thereby keeping your visitors eyeballs on both the video and your marketing messages.

Seamless Integration With All The Popular Marketing Apps

With 1 -click you can with all your favorite marketing apps – email autoresponders, google, facebook, marketing automation, webinar platforms, appointment apps, etc.

Embed Everywhere For Maximum Exposure

Embed your interactive videos anywhere — Sales page, blogging platforms, site builders, e-commerce stores or share on social media and email.

VidJack Upsells and OTO’s

Front End – VidJack Commercial – $37-47 (One Time)

Upsell 1 – VidJack Pro Unlimited – $37/month – $197/(One Time)

Upsell 2 – Consultant ToolKit – $67

Upsell 3 – AI Text To Video Creator – $67 (One Time)

Upsell 4 – VideoTours360 Lifetime Deal – $97

Upsell 5 – VidJack Reseller – $297, $497

Front End: VidJack Personal & commercial licence – $47/$67

New proprietary technology allows you to turn any YouTube & Vimeo video into a profit-pulling machine. Add interactive elements (ctas, email gates, share gates, reviews, gamification, ecom widgets, etc.) to any video to explode your traffic, leads & sales in minutes.

Upsell 1: VidJack PRO – $67

You get access to create unlimited interactive videos, with unlimited views, email opt-ins, product sales, quizzes, clients, and profits plus you get access to their robust video thumbnail creator & their “futuristic” text-to-speech app & over 30 languages on the go.

Upsell 2: VidJack Agency ToolKit – $97

You get all the assets needed to start and run a 6-Figure ‘first-of-its-kind’ Interactive Video Marketing Agency.

Animated Sales Video

Professional Agency Website

Telemarketing Script

Email Swipes

Proposals

Web & Marketing Graphics

Contract Agreement

And Lots More!

Upsell 3: VidJack Agency – $67

You get lifetime access to their bestseller VideoTours360 app to create and sell interactive virtual tours with built-in zoom-like video calls, an ecommerce engine, gamification and AI optimization. Plus commercial license & launch special bonus: Zero to Profits VR Agency Accelerator Course.

Upsell 4: Reseller – $297, $497

RESELL VidJack app as your own and KEEP 100% of the profit. Easy way to make money selling software products.

PROS & CONS

The pros are obviously endless, but I’ll just mention a few;

Low one-time fee and lifetime deal

Higher video conversions guaranteed

Revolutionary technology with dedicated support

Maximum global reach

Super-easy to use and Easy to set up: Newbie Friendly

Works seamlessly on any device

Cons: Funnel is pretty deep, 4 whole upgrade options. Anyway, this isn’t much of a con as the software still works perfectly without any of the upgrades. The upgrades only give you MORE POWER!

VidJack Bonuses

Bonuses will be available in your members area after purchase.



Buy Now Or Learn More



https://www.vidsociety.com/vidjack-review/