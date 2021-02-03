vidsnatcher Review



https://youtu.be/MTlbYf7U4vM

WHAT IS VIDSNATCHER?

For years, I used Camtasia Studio for video editing, then Movavi, then I messed with Create by Vidello and now there’s a new video editor that offers the best of all them and is completely CLOUD-BASED called VidSnatcher.

VidSnatcher is an amazing Camtasia alternative to edit, enhance, and re-create any type of video, training courses, tutorials, and more in anylanguage. The new VidSnatcher video editor offers many features that you would find in expensive editors such as green screen removal, advanced text-to-speech and even adding subtitles.

VidSnatcher Features:

Let’s look at this cloud-based video editors features that make it stand out from the more expensive and difficult to use tools currently available.

Import videos, audio, and images

Unlimited personal video creation

Advanced text-to-speech with built-in translation

Screen record and voice record

Easy to use drop and drag editing timeline

Add unlimited layers for the most complex videos

Dozens of pre-made icons, shapes, and transitions to use

Add text, customize, and translate to virtually any language

Select custom canvas sizes

Remove green screen with just a few clicks

Easily add subtitles

VidSnatcher Pricing, Upsells, and OTO’s

As with most products, you’re going to encounter upsells also known as OTO’s or one-time-offers. I’ll go over the pricing and details of each upsell so you know what to expect before you buy.

VidSnatcher FE: $37-$47 – This is the initial product you purchase and includes unlimited commercial use.

OTO #1: VidSnatcher Pro Editor’s Suite $47 – The Pro version unlocks some of the features not included with the FE offer including the image, video and music library and unlocks the in-app URL screenshot.

OTO #2: VidSnatcher Agency Suite $67 – In the Agency Suite, you get 50 pre-made local video templates, a professional agency website, and a Todd Gross agency marketing video.

OTO #2 Downsell: Local Video Templates Pack $27 – If you decide you don’t need the OTO #2 but still want the 50 pre-made local templates, you can get them for just $27.

OTO #3 VidSnatcher Template Club $37 – For those of you who do local marketing, you’ll get 10 additional local video templates every month for one year.

OTO #4 VidSnatcher Animation Suite $17 – This upsell gives you 125 animated icons to use in the video editor plus more added every month.

Who is VidSnatcher For?

The VidSnatcher video editor is perfect for those who want to get into video editing at a cheap price and don’t want or need any advanced options for editing. Basically, you either import your video and audio files or you click to record your screen.

Learn how I earn 6-figures a year ranking videos in Google with affiliate marketing. This is my complete A-Z course on affiliate marketing with YouTube and you get it FREE when you buy VidSnatcher through this page!

You'll see step-by-step how I create videos, rank them and profit with full case studies included.

You’ll see step-by-step how I create videos, rank them and profit with full case studies included.

This is a collection of 7 list building videos almost 30 minutes of expert training to teach you:

Introduction To Ad Swaps and Solo Ads Using PLR Videos

Choosing The Right Tools For The Perfect Offer

How To Choose The Perfect Partners

What You Need To Do Right Now

Q. What is “VidSnatcher”?

A. VidSnatcher is a cloud based video creation and editing software, perfect for creating e-learning online courses, training videos and marketing videos in ANY language. It comes loaded with a huge library of media assets to make your video creation workflow simple and seamless.​

Q. Is This a One Time Fee?

A. Yes! VidSnatcher is a one time fee, you own your copy for life with all subsequent updates.​

Q. I Am Non Technical! Can I Use This?

A. Yes! VidSnatcher is Newbie Friendly. No special skills are required… We have step-by-step training videos that cover all aspects of the software to get you running ASAP.​

Q. Will this work on Mac and PC?

A. Your operating system does not matter. VidSnatcher is a cloud based software. It runs inside your internet browser so you can access it on any computer with an Internet connection. It works seamlessly with both Mac and PC computers.

Q. What is your guarantee?

A. VidSnatcher is backed by our 30-Day Money Back Guarantee. If for any reason you are unsatisfied with VidSnatcher within the 30 days of your purchase, just send us an email with your refund request and we will process your refund. No Questions Asked.​

Q. How do we get in touch with you?

A. We believe that you will enjoy using VidSnatcher. However, if you face any issues, we will be here to attend to you. Send us an email to our support desk and we will get back to you ASAP!​

Q. How is VidSnatcher different from other Video Apps?

A. There are many video creation and editing software out there, but VidSnatcher is different for a few key reasons. First is your ability to easily create online training courses in over 60+ different languages… giving you the opportunity to tap into the multibillion dollar multilingual market. Next, VidSnatcher is affordable and it is feature rich. Other tools often charge monthly fees and don’t come close to what we’re offering for a small one time investment.

