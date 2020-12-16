YIVE REVIEW

(Your Instant Video Empire)

Automatically Create and Upload Hundreds of Videos to Multiple YouTube Channels For Affiliate Offers, CPA, Pay Per Call, Local Marketing and More!

https://youtu.be/yOdN4qnoQpk



WHAT IS YIVE?

YIVE or Your Instant Video Empire is one of those tools you just happen to learn about from an unknown source that completely changes your business.

Since the beginning of YIVE, I’ve been using this incredible system to mass auto-create videos for affiliate products, promote local businesses and drive insane amounts of traffic to my websites.

YIVE was created by Marcus Cudd who from my understanding has invested over $100k in it’s development and growth since it first launched. So before you ask.. YES, it’s an amazing tool that’s here to stay and is constantly being maintained and updated.

When YIVE first launched, it’s main purpose was to auto-create videos for promoting Amazon products. You simply type a word and it does the rest. But since then has grown into a massive tool now does so much more.

It provides 6 9 different campaign types:

Automatically creates and uploads video reviews of Amazon products .

. Automatically creates and uploads videos from specific keywords .

. Automatically creates and uploads videos from Spintax content .

. Automatically creates and uploads videos from RSS feeds .

. Automatically creates and uploads videos from any URL .

. Automatically creates and uploads videos from your own video and script .

. Auto-creates and uploads videos from your own video remix .

Auto-creates and uploads videos from . Auto-creates and uploads videos for auto dealers from autotrader.com

Go here to read in detail how each campaign type works..

Yive also has these features:

Works 24/7/365 creating and uploading videos on auto-pilot

Automatically seasons your Google accounts with natural tasks to keep them alive.

Automatically stacks accounts for more authority.

Built-in phone verification tools.

Built-in playlist booster.

Uses internal residential proxies to manage accounts.

Integrations for automating tasks.

and more..

How Does YIVE Work?

The process for automating and uploading videos is similar on each campaign type. Depending on which Yive campaign type you choose, you will have more or less options.

Before you get started, you have to add your Google accounts to YIVE. It will use it’s own residential proxy system to log-in to the account, verify the credentials and check the YT channel then add it to your account. You can create groups of YouTube account to easily manage all the accounts you add.

When adding new accounts, I always choose the option to “Season” the accounts. YIVE will automatically perform random tasks such as checking the email, browsing, creating documents.. etc. to keep the account alive. This is an AMAZING feature.

For this example, let’s say you want to do a new Amazon affiliate marketing campaign to promote security cameras. The first step is to give your campaign a name and select “Amazon”. Next, you will follow the steps shown in the images below. (Click for large images)

Enter keywords…





Select options…





Schedule tasks…





What I LOVE about Yive is that for every video it creates on Amazon products, it will use that products 4-5 star rating reviews as the content. You can edit the number of slides it creates and even have it read the review content using one of the included auto generated voices.



WHAT CAN YOU DO WITH YIVE?

The possibilities with Yive go on and on and because there are so many campaign types, you can let your imagination go wild on how to use this amazing video system to drive traffic, sales, link juice and a whole lot more.

Here’s a few ways you can use Yive:

Dominate Any Niche with Thousands of Videos

Drive Traffic to Your Affiliate Campaigns

Drive Traffic to Your Ecommerce Products

Drive Traffic to Your Adsense Blogs

Drive Traffic to Websites You Flip

Drive Traffic to Websites You Rent

Drive Traffic for Pay Per Call Leads

Drive Traffic to Lead Generation Sites

Drive Traffic to Client Websites

Dominate in Many Languages

Generate YouTube Ad Revenue

Build Authority YouTube Channels

Build Your Email List

Resell Traffic to Clients

Sell Pre-Roll Ads to Clients

Build Video Backlinks en masse for website SEO

Build A Full-Time Income From Home

What makes Yive so powerful is it’s ability to automate tasks. If fact, you can create a full campaign in just a few minutes without ever needing any video editing skills. You can run multiple campaigns at once, distribute videos across multiple accounts, use spintax, convert scripts to voice over with background music and much more. And MANY of your videos will rank in Google just like mine do for Amazon affiliate products, local business, lead gen videos and more.



Yive Training

There’s plenty of training on how to use Yive. In fact, it comes with 24+ training videos based on the new upgraded Yive 3.0 version plus 10 strategy videos. If that’s not enough, you also have access to the members only FB group that discusses strategies.



Who is yive for?

Yive is NOT for everyone.

Don’t invest in Yive if you just want to play around.

Don’t invest in Yive if you think it’s going to automatically produce professional quality videos. This style of marketing is based around numbers. The more videos you can crank out, the more results you will get.. and it simply works!

Don’t invest in Yive if you think you will run 1 campaign and be successful. Once again, this is a numbers game and you need to keep at it.

If you are serious about taking a HUGE step into growing your business and are willing to invest the time into using Yive on a continuous bases, then you WILL see results.. it’s as simple as that.

Your Instant Video Empire is for marketers, affiliate marketers, product owners and local marketers who want to automate a lot of their work for getting traffic, conversions, leads, and sales.

With YIVE, it’s as simple as adding your accounts, choosing your campaign type and setting a few options. After that, it’s all automated. Yive will create 1 video or 100+ videos and upload to your account(s) over a period of time and repeat.

Compare Yive products

CLICK HERE TO VIEW PRICING OPTIONS

